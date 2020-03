By Abubakar zaharadden, kano Activities at the Kano House of Assembly on Monday commenced plenary in a rowdy session when a committee investigating allegations against Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, seek to present their finding on the floor of the House.

The rowdy session, which crippled activities on the floor of the House, further intensified with lawmakers attempting to snatch the Mace of the house, even as other members were almost embarking in a fisticuff.

This session came barely a week after Speaker of the House inaugurated a committee, head by Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, to investigate the Emir and submit a report within 7 days.

The inauguration of the committee was a sequel to petitions presented to the House recently by a group, demanding that Emir be investigated on an alleged violation of cultural and tradition of Kano.

In accordance with the directives, the Deputy Speaker requested approval of the House to present the report but barely a minute after that floor of the house became rowdy with lawmakers divided over the fate of the report, while some demanded the presentation, others kicked against it.