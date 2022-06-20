Kano Assembly elects Dashi as new deputy speaker

The Kano State House of Assembly has elected Kabiru Dashi, representing All Progressive Congress (APC) Kiru as its new deputy speaker following the resignation of his predecessor, Zubairu Massu who defected to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Dashi’s election was said to have been followed by his nominated by Sale Marke (APC-Dawakin-Tofa) at plenary on Monday.

The nomination was said to have been seconded by Nuhu Achika (APC-Wudil), after which the lawmakers affirmed his election as the new deputy speaker.

During the plenary presided over by Speaker Hamisu Chidari, on Monday, Dashi was said to have been immediately sworn in by the director, house legal matters, Nasidi Aliyu.

Chidari congratulated Dashi on his election and assured him of the house support in order to effectively and efficiently carry out his duties.

On his part, Dashi in his acceptance speech commended the house for finding him worthy of the new appointment and promised that he would discharge his duties in the best interest of the house.

As gathered, Dashi was born on 2nd June 1976 in Dashi cikin Gari in Kiru Local Government Area. He was elected as a counselor in Dashi ward and serve as a council leader.He was later appointed as the Secretary to the Local Government Council, Monitor State CRC and PDP Local Government Youth Leader.

He is an Accountant by profession with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting and Finance and Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance, BUK. He work with the State Ministry for Local Government as an accountant from 2008-2014.

He was said to have voluntarily resigned to contest for the seat of Kano State House of Assembly in 2015 and won under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

