Kano APC senatorial candidate’s $1.3M fraud trial suffers setbacks 

The arraignment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kano Central Senatorial district, Abdulkarim Abdulsalam, at the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has been stalled following a change of counsel.

As gathered, this was the sixth time Abdulsalam would be changing his counsel, forcing Justice Mohammed Yunusa to adjourn the case to a later date.

At the arraignment on Monday, the politician came into the court premises with a new counsel, Basil Hemba, who told the judge that he had just received the brief to defend the APC senatorial candidate.

Prosecuting counsel, Aisha Habib, objected to the application for an adjournment, arguing that the case had been delayed beyond expectation. But the court overruled the EFCC’s lawyer on the grounds that the new counsel has the right under the law to study the case before diving into the matter. Consequently, Justice Yunusa adjourned the case to March 1, 2023 for arraignment, for the commencement of the candidate’s trial. Zaura is being arraigned for allegedly defrauding a Kuwaiti Citizen of the sum of $1,320,000 under the pretext that he is a property developer in Dubai, Kuwait, and other Arab countries.

