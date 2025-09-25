Kano APC declares support for Tinubu’s re-election

The Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, declaring its full backing for his 2027 re-election bid.

According to the party, the decision reflects growing confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and the belief that his administration has laid foundations worth sustaining.

The chapter also described the endorsement as a collective resolve to ensure continuity in governance, insisting that the progress recorded under Tinubu must not be derailed.

The state chapter noted that his policies, particularly in infrastructure, economic reforms, and youth empowerment, are already reshaping the country and deserve another term to yield greater results.

The APC made this declaration on Thursday during a high-powered stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, attended by some of the state’s most influential political figures.

The gathering brought together Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Senator Kawu Sumaila, several serving and former lawmakers, and the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

One of the speakers at the event noted that Tinubu’s achievements were evident across the country.

“From job creation to roads and rail projects, the impact of this administration can be seen. Nigerians deserve to see these initiatives completed,” he said.

Another party chieftain stressed that the endorsement was not merely political, but a commitment to safeguarding reforms aimed at securing Nigeria’s economic future. “Kano is prepared to stand solidly with the President in 2027,” he affirmed.

The Guild reports that the unanimous declaration of support could significantly influence the 2027 presidential race, given Kano’s strategic importance in Nigeria’s electoral map.

Endorsements from the state are often regarded as decisive, especially in Northern Nigeria where political alignments play a critical role in shaping national outcomes.