Kano anti-graft agency summons Sanusi over allege N 3.4b fraud

By Abubakar Zahradden, Kano

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has invited the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, to appear before it to further answer questions over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion belonging to the State Emirate Council.

Though the Emir did not officially speak on the invitation, an impeccable source within the Palace told our reporter that Sanusi actually received a letter from the anti-graft Commission to that effect.

When asked whether Emir Sanusi will be willing to honour the invitation, he said, “that I may not confirm to you, but you know that Emir Sanusi is a law-abiding leader.

“He has not discussed the development with anyone of us, but I believe he may honour the invitation in person or send a senior palace Chief who is capable of standing for him.”

However, several calls put across to the Chairman of the Commission did not yield results, but a top official in the Commission confirmed the invitation to our correspondent.

The official stated that the Emir was given 24 hours to appear before the Commission over misappropriation of public funds under his watch.

He said: “I can assure you that there is no going back on the probe against him and the emirate council”.