Kano Agro body to train 100 undergraduates on agricultural literacy 

A kano State-based agriculture body, Kano State Agro Pastoral Project has disclosed that it would be training no fewer than 100 undergraduates across tertiary institutions in the state on agricultural literacy to enhance food security.

The body explained that the need to improve agricultural productivity and train students on agro-business and its benefits to state development necessitated the training in bridging the agricultural literacy gap.

As gathered, the agro body would be training of 50 Ordinary National Diploma and 50 Higher National Diploma students from tertiary institutions across the state in different categories of agro-business including livestock, crop management, and extension services among others.

The Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro Pastoral Project, Ibrahim Muhammad, revealed that the training would be carried out in polytechnics and colleges of agriculture in the state and that plans are being concluded to commence the initiative aimed at training future leaders to be self-employed and employers of labour.

Muhammed who made the announcement when he received delegations from the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, on Wednesday, maintained that since agricultural literacy is key in managing the state’s abundant natural potentials as well as ensure food and nutrition security for its growing population, the training was to educate prospective agricultural workers who are undergraduates and can blend their education into the sector.