Kano Agro body to train 100 undergraduates on agricultural literacy 

By Ibe Wada

A kano State-based agriculture body, Kano State Agro Pastoral Project has disclosed that it would be training no fewer than 100 undergraduates across tertiary institutions in the state on agricultural literacy to enhance food security.

The body explained that the need to improve agricultural productivity and train students on agro-business and its benefits to state development necessitated the training in bridging the agricultural literacy gap.

As gathered, the agro body would be training of 50 Ordinary National Diploma and 50 Higher National Diploma students from tertiary institutions across the state in different categories of agro-business including livestock, crop management, and extension services among others.

The Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro Pastoral Project,  Ibrahim Muhammad, revealed that the training would be carried out in polytechnics and colleges of agriculture in the state and that plans are being concluded to commence the initiative aimed at training future leaders to be self-employed and employers of labour.

Muhammed who made the announcement when he received delegations from the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, on Wednesday, maintained that since agricultural literacy is key in managing the state’s abundant natural potentials as well as ensure food and nutrition security for its growing population, the training was to educate prospective agricultural workers who are undergraduates and can blend their education into the sector. 

He added that the project will assist students of the institution to acquire agricultural skills in using innovative knowledge support tools to meet up with the adverse effects of COVID19 in the agricultural sector.

“The project will also support special training on grain handling for Dawanau market commodity associations to improve quality and safety of commodities that go into international markets, therefore, your institution will be of tremendous assistance in this direction,” Muhammed was quoted as saying in a statement released to newsmen by the Project Communication Specialist, Ameen Yassar.

The Project Coordinator also reiterated plans to train pastoralists, milk processors, animal marketers and para-vets, as part of a deliberate strategy to make the project sustainable and result oriented.

He said that the support of the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, as a stakeholder in the project, as well as other agricultural institutions was imperative to make the set goals achievable.

However, the Provost of the College, Muhammad Ibrahim, represented by the Academic Secretary, Sirajo Salisu, said that the institution approached the project for collaboration because it has a role to play in ensuring agricultural development of the state and Nigeria at large.

 

According to him, the institution had “the mandate of training middle level manpower for the agricultural sector on postharvest processing, preservation, and storage of agricultural produce to reduce postharvest losses”.

“The college also organizes training for farmers, cooperative groups, youth and women associations on agricultural produce processing, preservation and storage with the aim of empowering them for self-employment and improved food security”, he stressed.

