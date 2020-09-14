Kano Agro body okays over N80m for seeds project

A Kano State-based agro body, Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), has disclosed that it would be spending no fewer than N88, 049, 970 million for the establishment of 20-hectare seed multiplication plots at Dudduru Grazing Reserve in Ajingi local government area of the state.

It explained that the contract which had been awarded to the National Animal Production Research Institute, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, would facilitate establishment and management of seed plots, construction of stores, security rooms, drying sheds, boreholes, installation of irrigation facilities, and perimeter fencing.

The KSADP Project Coordinator, Muhammad Ibrahim, said that the seeds to be produced are hybrid Napier, gamba grass, and cook stylo which, he said, are native to tropical Africa and are important fodder crops for dairy farmers.

Through a statement released to newsmen during the weekend by the Project Communication Specialist, Ameen Yassar, Muhammad clarified that the fodder crops were key in development of Nigeria’s livestock industry and that animal protein especially milk and meat, consumed in the country derive from cattle and small ruminants, are essentially dependent on these crops.

“The seasonal migration of herdsmen from the north to the southern part of the country in search of pasture and water, as well as competition for land resources between the herdsmen and farmers makes fodder production a very important activity.

“Moreover, low level of animal production in the core North, like Kano, is commonly associated with the inability to get sufficient animal feed particularly in the dry season,” the statement read.

Ibrahim stated that the contract award for seed multiplication plots was the backbone of the KSADP’s planned support for investment in commercial large scale fodder production in partnership with the private sector.

He added that the cultivated fodder seeds would also be planted at Dansoshiya forest in Kiru local government area to provide about 4, 000 hectares of pasture, a move he claimed, would transform the forest into a huge grazing reserve.

“The project will also support about 5, 000 smallholder farmers to develop pasture land from which they will cut and carry fodder and sell to prospective livestock producers especially in the pre-urban setting”, he added.