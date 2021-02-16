Kano agro body okays over N80m for animal vaccination

As part of measures aimed at protecting livestock from diseases, the Kano State agro body, Kano Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has awarded N83, 493, 176, contract for the supply of vaccines in protecting farmers and their investment across the state.

The body indicated that the move was to prevent thousands of pastoral families in Nigeria’s most populous from losing their livelihoods, food security, and employment opportunities.

Signing the contract on behalf of the agency, the State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed, said that the vaccines to be procured include 8,250 vials of Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, CBPP, vaccines, and 20, 000 vials of Peste des Petits Ruminants, PPR vaccines.

According to him, the vaccine contract which was awarded to IBM Investment Ltd. also covers the supply of 70 packs of various inputs and training of inoculators.

Mohammed added that vaccination plays a pivotal role in optimizing the animals’ capacity to resist disease, maintain welfare and productivity of both large and small ruminants.

“We are going to work with the state Ministry of Agriculture to kick start an annual vaccination programme in Kano, because it is evident that deadly cattle and small ruminants’ diseases affect the already vulnerable rural communities by decimating their income, decreasing employment opportunities, and forcing them to migrate in the face of very high risk,” he said.

Muhammed stated that the statewide vaccination programme, which would commence in the next few weeks, was expected to cover eight hundred thousand cattle and about one million small ruminants per annum, adding that the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, would personally oversee the flag-off of the exercise.