Kano agro body awards over N300m Watari dam contract

As part of Kano State Government’s commitment to enhance food security, the state’s Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has awarded a contract worth N314. 45 million for the renovation of Watari Dam in Bagwai Local Government Area of the state.

It explained that the project was in line with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led aspiration to deepen the state’s food security and ensure there was enough for local consumption and others for purpose of trade export.

The State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, stated that the project would contribute to the sustainable development of Kano state through environmental impact, social effect as well as deep economic outcomes.

Speaking yesterday shortly after signing the contract documents, Muhammad said that the project would prevent flooding, improve farming activities, create more employment opportunities and facilitate the development of small-scale agro-allied industries.

“In addition, 1000 hectares of land downstream will be developed, using gravity for irrigation for about 4,000 new farmers for rice, wheat, and vegetable production. So you can imagine the huge impact of this project on food security in the state,” he said.

However, the project coordinator charged the contractor to justify the confidence reposed in them by doing high-quality work and completing it on time.

On his part, the Managing Director of Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd., Abbas Hajaig, promised to adhere to the contractual agreement in executing the job.

The contract, which was awarded to Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd., has a completion period of 90 days. The work consists of desilting of the dam’s main canal, clearing of drainage, desilting of Night Storage Reservoir, and repair of the dam embankment.

Others are replacement of concrete linen on the main canal, provision of culverts, desilting of a night storage reservoir, and other civil works.