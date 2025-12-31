Kano, Adamawa Govs. sign over N2trn 2026 budgets into law

Governors of Kano and Adamawa states have formally assented to their respective 2026 appropriation bills, collectively exceeding N2 trillion, as both administrations move to fast-track development programmes, strengthen public service delivery, and promote inclusive economic growth ahead of the new fiscal year.

In Kano State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signed the N1.47 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

The assent was granted on Wednesday during a meeting of the Kano State Executive Council at the Government House, according to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Before the signing, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, described the budget as historic, noting that it is the first in Northern Nigeria to exceed the N1 trillion threshold.

He said lawmakers approved the spending plan to provide the executive arm with the legal backing required to sustain and expand development projects aimed at improving living standards across the state.

Falgore further assured that the Assembly would maintain strict oversight to ensure prudent implementation and effective use of public funds.

The appropriation law stands at ₦1,477,829,666,131, having been approved last week during plenary after detailed consideration at the Committee of the Whole and a third reading by the Clerk of the House, Bashir Diso.

Governor Yusuf had earlier presented a lower estimate of N1.368 trillion to lawmakers, tagging it the “Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline, stressing that priority sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare would receive significant attention to drive sustainable development.

Similarly, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri assented to the N583.3 billion 2026 appropriation bill, setting the legal framework for the implementation of the state’s spending plans for the coming year.

The signing followed weeks of legislative scrutiny by the Adamawa State House of Assembly, which reviewed sectoral allocations and fiscal priorities before approving the estimates.

The assent took place in Yola on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, shortly after the Assembly passed the bill, ensuring that the budget takes effect from the start of the 2026 fiscal year.

Government officials disclosed that a substantial portion of the Adamawa budget has been earmarked for capital expenditure, including road construction, healthcare improvements, education, and agricultural development, while the recurrent component is structured to sustain public service delivery and workers’ welfare.

Speaking after signing the bill, Governor Fintiri said the budget reflects the collective aspirations of Adamawa residents and aligns with his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

He emphasized that transparency and prudent management would guide execution to guarantee value for money.

Lawmakers, in turn, commended the executive for constructive engagement throughout the budget process, describing the final document as realistic and responsive to prevailing economic conditions.

With both appropriation bills now law, the Kano and Adamawa state governments are poised to roll out projects and programmes expected to shape economic growth, social development, and service delivery across the two states throughout 2026.