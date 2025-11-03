Kano actor dies after loosing battle against cancer

The Kannywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Mata Yakubu, fondly known by fans as Mata Na Mato, after a long battle with cancer.

Yakubu had previously revealed that he was battling cancer and struggling to afford his medical expenses, which reportedly included injections costing about N250,000 every three weeks.

“I am fighting a serious illness and need your prayers and assistance,” he had shared in a social media post earlier this year.

The Kannywood actor lost the battle against cancer, yesterday, months after Niger Republic military ruler Abdourahamane Tchiani donated N27 million toward his treatment, alongside contributions from other organizations.

Mata Yakubu hailed from Potiskum in Yobe State, where he gained nationwide fame for his role as an almajiri-school teacher in the popular Arewa24 drama series Dadin Kowa.

His portrayal of simple, community-minded characters endeared him to millions across Hausa-speaking regions.

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues across Nigeria have taken to social media to pay tribute, remembering him as a true cultural icon who used his craft to inspire and educate.