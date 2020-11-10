Kannywood actress, Sadau, debunks Imprisonment, death sentence report

A popular Kannywood actress and singer, Rahama Sadau, has debunked reports that she had been sentenced to imprisonment over photos of herself posted on social media that had generated reactions globally from religious fateful.

Sadau said that she was never arrested over the photos nor received any petition from the Nigerian Police that required her been subjected to court trial in any part of the country.

The actress, who debunked reports of her sentence on Tuesday through a statement, described the reports been circulated by media organizations, not The Guild, as a fake news.

In the statement posted on her official social media handle, the actress, who appealed for calm, stated that reports on her arrest and imprisonment was affecting her psychological.

She noted that aside that the report was affecting her, the atmosphere in Nigeria does not require dissemination of stories that could result to unrest in any part of the country.

According to her, I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories…

“I have not received any police invitation or court trial. I am reiterating this to well-wishers that I am SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create unrest, Please give it a rest

“It is indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful”, Sadau added.

It would be recalled that Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, mandated Kaduna State commissioner of police to ensure public peace was not threatened, after one Mal Lawal Moh’d Gusau claimed that her photos had led to blasphemous comments against the Prophet Mohammed.

Adamu’s directives was contained in a memo signed by Idowu Ohowunwa, a commissioner of police and principal staff officer to the IG. It referenced a petition sent to the police IG by a man identified as Lawal Gusau.