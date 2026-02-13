Kalu mobilizes voters for APC ahead FCT council elections

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu has stepped up efforts to mobilise voters for the All Progressives Congress ahead of the Federal Capital Territory area council elections, saying the party will intensify grassroots outreach and youth-driven campaigning to regain control of the councils.

Speaking in his capacity as secretary of the party’s FCT Council Election Campaign Council, Kalu said the mobilisation would focus on inclusion, representation and visible governance achievements, stressing that engagement with diverse communities, including residents of Igbo descent, would form a key part of the party’s strategy.

He presented his position in government as symbolic reassurance for Igbo residents, declaring, “I am an Igbo man and also a Nigerian, and I am part of this government. I am one of the faces of Igbos in leadership. So no longer can Igbos say we are not part of the administration.”

Kalu spoke on Friday in Abuja while inaugurating the campaign structure ahead of the area council contests scheduled for February 21 by the electoral commission, noting that the 138 member council will be chaired by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He credited the current administration with measurable progress in the capital, stating, “Under the government of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there is a great difference from what it used to be and what it is at the moment,” and praised the FCT minister for extending development beyond city centres.

Outlining campaign tactics, he said, “We are going beyond posters. We are going beyond radio jingles. We are going beyond campaign slogans,” adding that organisers would carry their message directly to residents through sustained neighbourhood level interaction.

He emphasised youth participation and promised intensive field operations, saying, “I can assure you that we will bring the energy of young minds and the innovative mindedness of young people to push the agenda to the grassroots. We will be on the streets. We will be in every household.”

National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda added that governors from multiple regions are already canvassing support, asserting, “We are mobilising more than any other political party in Nigeria. We are confident we will win the election,” as the party prepares for the approaching vote.