Kalu extends APC invitation to Otti

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on Abia State Governor Alex Otti to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the ruling party as open to leaders ready to contribute to its growth and political objectives.

Kalu said the APC would fully support Otti if he decided to join the party, stressing that collaboration among like-minded political actors is essential to strengthening democratic governance and delivering meaningful development in Abia State.

He added that the ruling party continues to position itself as a platform for inclusive leadership, noting that collective efforts are required to consolidate progress and advance national priorities under the current administration.

The invitation was made yesterday during a town hall meeting organized by Kalu at his country home in Agbamuzu, Bende Local Government Area, Abia State, where he met with constituents and party supporters.

“Let me tell you, I want to use this opportunity again, publicly, to invite Governor Alex Otti to join our party. If he comes to our party, we will support him,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Kalu also said it is always an honour to return home to engage directly with constituents, adding that the legislature and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration are working to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He urged citizens to support the President, the APC, and its Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the Tinubu administration is focused on building a lasting legacy that will benefit future generations.