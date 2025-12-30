Kai arrests 45 street beggars across Lagos

No fewer than 45 street beggars were apprehended by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGSESC), also known as KAI across the metropolis, as part of efforts to curb street begging and restore order on the city’s streets.

Among those apprehended were 27 beggars along the Alimosho axis for constituting environmental nuisance and obstructing public spaces, while six were picked from Oshodi for soliciting alms and causing traffic disruptions.

The Commissioner For Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed this through footage shared on his social media handle on Tuesday, stated that the suspects were caught soliciting alms on the bridges and major highways, describing it as an unlawful act.

Tokunbo stated that the government will continue to enforce the law against street begging while collaborating with social welfare agencies to provide rehabilitation and support where necessary.

According to him, “As part of our sustained enforcement and mop-up operations across the State, our teams recorded further arrests today. Seventeen beggars were apprehended in Alimosho, while twelve were arrested in Agege. In a follow-up operation, another ten beggars were picked up again in Alimosho, and six were arrested in Oshodi.

“These activities are in line with our zero tolerance for street begging, which constitutes environmental nuisance, endangers lives, and disrupts public order. Begging along roads, medians, and public spaces exposes both the individuals involved and road users to avoidable risks.