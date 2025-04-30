Kaduna young man gets 8months imprisonment for stealing cloth

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kaduna State has handed a eight-month prison sentence to a 33-year-old man, Salisu Abubakar, for stealing fabrics valued at N830,000.

The ruling, delivered by Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, followed Abubakar’s guilty plea to burglary and theft charges brought against him in the court.

During his trial, the 33-year-old man, who resides on Liberia Road in Malali, Kaduna, admitted to the theft after being arraigned on Wednesday.

In response to Abubakar’s plea, the prosecuting counsel, Chidi Leo, requested that the case be handled through a summary trial under Section 286(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Earlier, Leo disclosed that the crime occurred on April 18 along Ungwan Rimi Road, where Abubakar, with two accomplices who are still at large, reportedly broke into the shop of one Rabiu Nasir and stole wrappers and lace materials amounting to N830,000 in value.

“While Abubakar was caught in possession of the stolen fabrics, the other suspects managed to escape,” the prosecutor added.

Following the evidence tendered against him, Magistrate Emmanuel, who presided over the case, sentenced Abubakar to eight months in prison, with an option of paying a ₦50,000 fine as an alternative to serving the jail term.

The magistrate also issued a stern warning, urging him to steer clear of criminal behaviour going forward, and ordered that the stolen items be returned to their rightful owner.