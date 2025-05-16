Kaduna varsity VC, lecturers disagree on strike suspension

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has been plunged into uncertainty following a disagreement between the institution lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Vice Chancellor on the suspension of an ongoing strike within the institution.

Both parties indicated separate stance on the strike that has crippled academic activities within the institution with the lecturers vehemently opposing the decision by the VC to announce suspension of the strike without their consent.

Contrary to the VC’s announcement, KASU chapter of the ASUU rejected the suspension through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, urging the students and their members to stay away from the classrooms until the industrial action has been called off.

In a statement jointly signed by acting Chairman, Abubakar Abdullahi, and Secretary, Peter Waziri, the union clarified that the management lacked the authority to suspend a strike it did not initiate.

“The public should note that the reported suspension of the indefinite strike by the Vice Chancellor is not valid and goes against ASUU’s protocols. Only the National Executive Council (NEC) can make such a decision,” the statement read.

ASUU-KASU emphasised that it is still awaiting NEC’s directive based on decisions made during a congress held on May 15, 2025.

The union urged the public to disregard the university’s claim, insisting that the strike remains in force.

Recall that on Thursday, May 15, 2025, a press briefing was held at the university’s main campus where Vice Chancellor Professor Abdullahi Ibrahim disclosed that ASUU-KASU had ended its strike and that academic work was set to resume without delay.

He attributed the development to critical interventions by Governor Uba Sani, highlighting a N50 million monthly provision for staff welfare and the disbursement of N146 million to settle outstanding salaries and allowances, including those for the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).