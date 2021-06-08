Kaduna varsity suspends undergraduate classes indefinitely over tuition fees crisis

Following the protest embarked upon by undergraduate students of Kaduna State University, the institution management has placed an indefinite suspension on academic activities across all levels of undergraduate students in the school.

The management, meanwhile, disclosed that the college of Medicine, faculty of Pharmaceutical science and part time programmes across the institution were not affected by the suspension and that they can continue with their activities.

Announcing the indefinite suspension on Tuesday through a statement signed by the institution registrar, Samuel Manshop, hinted that staff members were excluded from the suspension, saying they are expected to report to work as usual.

The institution explained that the decision was reached to prevent breakdown of law and order within the varsity after students vowed to intensified their ongoing demonstration against tuition fee hike.

It would be recalled that the students were shut out of the school premises and entrance gate shut by security personnel acting on orders of the school management that they should be denied access into the varsity.

The State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarebe, who addressed the students last week acknowledged that the upward review of tuition fee was a painful, but necessary decision, adding that it was the only way the institution can stay afloat.

