Kaduna varsity students abductors release 14, withheld three

Barely five weeks after kidnapping students from a private university in Kaduna State, the abductors have released 14 of their captives and withheld three others.

The Guild gathered that the 14 students that regained freedom from their abductors were released along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, where it was believed they would quickly get the required help.

As learnt, the Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai, and a few other members were reported to have received the students at the drop-off location in the state.

Confirming their release on Saturday, the spokesman Kaduna police command, Mohammad Jalige, said that more information would be released after the students had been debriefed.

Jalige, who did not provide additional details on how the students were released, said: “Fourteen of the students have been released this evening, remaining three students are in captivity”.

It would be recalled that the students, including over three that were murdered by the bandits, were abducted on April 18 when suspected bandits attacked the institution.

The suspected bandits had killed five of the students and threatened to kill the others if a ransom of N100 million and 10 motorcycles are not delivered to them.

