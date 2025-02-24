Kaduna varsity lecturers suspend strike after Sani’s intervention

The Kaduna State University lecturers have called off their strike following intervention of the governor, Uba Sani, who promised to address their grievances.

The lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) halted their industrial action after securing a deal with Sani that addressed long-standing financial issues among the university lecturers.

Part of the deal signed with the governor before suspending their industrial action include payment of partial salary and a payment timeline for remaining dues.

The Chairman of ASUU in KASU, Dr Peter Adamu, revealed that the decision to call off the strike was finalized on Saturday, February 22, 2025, after meeting with the governor.

Following the decision, a statement was released on Monday, announcing the suspension of the strike.

Adamu hailed Governor Sani’s “swift and caring leadership,” citing the release of 60% of September 2017 salaries and five sessions’ SIWES allowances.

A plan now exists to settle 2022 withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and pensions from 2009-2019.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Muhammad Sani, emphasized the governor’s broader commitment to tertiary institutions.

Adamu noted, “This goodwill stands in stark contrast to past oppression,” signalling a hopeful return to normalcy at KASU.