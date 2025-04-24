Kaduna varsity lecturers begin indefinite strike over unpaid salaries

Lecturers at Kaduna State University (KASU), under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have embarked on an indefinite strike after the State Government reneged on prior agreements.

The ASUU members alleged that the state government had not fulfill all agreements reached with the staff on their wages and other allowances.

The State ASUU chairman, Dr. Peter Adamu, who announced the commencement of the industrial action, stated that the strike became necessary due to what he termed a breach of trust by the state government.

He outlined a series of unresolved grievances, including the non-payment of withheld salaries, accumulated academic allowances, and unpaid promotion arrears.

Adamu also cited the government’s failure to remit pension deductions and refusal to implement both wage awards and a group life insurance policy for staff.

The union leader emphasized that “The government’s persistent disregard for these issues has not only undermined staff welfare but also threatened the autonomy of the institution”, a statement released on Thursday by the ASUU Chairman at KASU, noted.

Furthermore, the University ASUU affirmed that the union had no option but to resume the suspended strike as a last resort.

According to Adamu, industrial action will inevitably disrupt academic activities, but ASUU remains steadfast in its demand for meaningful government action and fulfilment of outstanding obligations.