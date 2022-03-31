Kaduna train attack: Tinubu and his consolation prize

“I like politics, not politicians. I admire smart judgements and decisions. Whoever admonished Tinubu to cancel the colloquium should be noted for a juicy reward. Tinubu should private chat me the contact of the person. He deserves a gift from my farm. I didn’t raise cattle like Buhari but I raise hens and plant yams. The person should make his choice. That is one of the best decisions of this century. And for Asiwaju to refuse to dance while the populace are mourning, he deserves to be credited”

Since my early years at Nawar Ul Deen Primary School, Ileogbo where I had my elementary education, I had been exercising caution in the recitation of the national pledge. Pledge is synonymous with promise and undertaking. Reciting the national pledge is like committing yourself. Who knows, maybe only to the sound minds? And there is no way a Nigerian in Nigeria will escape reading it, even from kindergarten days. I read it, you read it. The recitation is extended to most government official functions.

Definitely, we must have all committed ourselves. The rhetorics before me are, to what extent are you faithful, loyal, honest to Nigeria? Do you trust and defend her unity? Can you justify and score the extent to which her honour and glory have been upheld?

Just yesterday at Eko Hotels, when personalities from across the globe have already gathered in honour of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 13th colloquium, an unusual announcement was made, pronouncing the cancellation of the annual event by the Jagaban himself.

According to Asiwaju, the cancellation was premised in honour of Nigeria and Nigerians attacked by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja train. I was amazed. It has been a long such a critical decision was made, even by the government considering the non refunded huge resources already committed to the execution of the colloquium.

In the past, there have been cases of national disaster without any recourse to honour the victims, who were all Nigerians. I could remember during the COVID-19 lockdown when the rerun election was held in a state where citizens are dying of coronavirus. That is the highest level of insensitivity.

Just to the tail end of yesterday, the football bandits equally took their anger to the national stadium in Abuja and destroyed the pitch constructed by our taxes because they lost to Ghana. What an upside action and reasoning?

Nigerians have lost to bandits but the government failed to console us. The best consolation is to issue queries to all affected ministers whose respective ministry failures galvanized such monumental disasters. I expected the Senate and House of Representatives members to have summoned the ministers and service chiefs whose negligence could make such unchecked. We were not cajoled by visitation to the site of the incident but consolation except by Tinubu who refused to dance while Nigerians are mourning.

I like politics, not politicians. I admire smart judgements and decisions. Whoever admonished Tinubu to cancel the colloquium should be noted for a juicy reward. Tinubu should private chat me the contact of the person. He deserves a gift from my farm. I didn’t raise cattle like Buhari but I raise hens and I plant yam. The person should make his choice. That is one of the best decisions of this century. True leadership is in the masses. When you identify with them, they respect and stand by you. The masses are the money you spend, the car you ride, the house you build, they deserve better, fair treatment and judgement.

The cancellation of his billion naira packaged colloquium in honour of the victims was a big leadership sacrifice demanding commendation. Nigeria deserves a leader for Nigerians. A leader whose silence, actions and inactions are for masses. Patriots are won not with money but with compassion and a sense of belonging. Unlike those who walked in the past, for this you have done Asiwaju, I won’t walk in this century but will fly for you. In my personal assessment, walking is failing, flying is rapidly resourceful.

For refusing to dance while populace are mourning, you are acknowledged. You have been credited with souls. Not my soul but their souls.

Personally, I’m consoled for the bandits who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train and the football bandits who destroyed our national stadium. The consolation prize is noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

