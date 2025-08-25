Kaduna SDP dismisses reports on collapsing structure into ADC

The Kaduna chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has firmly rejected claims that its political structure has been dismantled and absorbed into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stressing that it remains independent and focused on its own agenda for the 2027 election.

Party leaders insisted that recent suggestions of a merger were nothing more than political propaganda, designed to confuse supporters and weaken the SDP’s growing influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

The controversy stems from remarks made by former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who at a weekend gathering with opposition leaders claimed that the entire SDP structure in the state had collapsed into the ADC coalition under his guidance.

Reacting to this on Monday, Kaduna SDP Chairman, Adamu Idris, described El-Rufai’s statement as misleading and without basis.

“Our party is not only intact, it is stronger and more united than ever before. At no point did we agree to hand over our structure to the ADC,” he said.

Idris added that the party has since moved past the internal disputes associated with El-Rufai’s brief presence in the SDP, noting that calm and stability were restored after his exit.

“Our structures are alive across Kaduna State, and our commitment to offering Nigerians credible opposition remains unshaken. We will not be distracted by attempts to sow division,” he maintained.

The party further criticised El-Rufai, portraying him as a politician driven by self-interest rather than democratic principles.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the supposed merger had been widely circulated following El-Rufai’s meeting with some opposition stakeholders, fueling speculation about a major political realignment in Kaduna. However, the SDP’s rebuttal has now drawn clear lines between the two camps.