Kaduna schools to remain close indefinitely after COVID-19 surge

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

As part of measure to flatten coronavirus curve in Kaduna State, the Government has ordered  that the closure of schools across the state indefinitely beginning from Wednesday, December, 16.
The government added that the date for resumption of academic activities would be determined by reduction in number of infected persons in the state.

 

Announcing the closure, the state commissioner for Education, Shehu Makarfi, said that the decision was to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kaduna.
The commissioner, however, pointed out that the academic institutions equipped with the necessary facilities can resort to online lessons.
“As part of efforts to contain the surge in Covid-19 infections in the state, all schools have been directed to close by Wednesday, 16 December 2020”.
