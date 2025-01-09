Kaduna residents protest over bandits’ attacks on communities

Residents of Kauru Local Government Area in Kaduna State staged a peaceful protest to decry the relentless attacks by terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers that have plagued their communities for years.

The affected areas, including Dokan Karji, Bandi, Kan-Makama, Wugama, Kurfi, Unguwan Mai Doki, Dokan Sonoma, Bibi, Kaware, Unguwan Sako, Hayin Mai Jama’a, and Sabon Layin Kan-Makama in Dawaki District, have endured repeated raids that have led to loss of lives, destruction of property and widespread fear.

They lamented that the constant threats have disrupted their lifestyle and were unable to sleep peacefully at night over fears of possible attacks by gunmen.

During the protest on Thursday, they appealed to Governor Uba Sani for possible solutions to ensure safety of lives and property across the troubled communities.

The protesters were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions requesting for an urgent intervention from the law enforcement agency.

Expressing his displeasure over the development, one of the participants declared that they could not continue to withstand the pain which was reason for their demonstration.

The demonstrators emphasized their desire for peace and the right to live without fear, stressing the need to protect their families and properties.

A Northwest Nigeria-based conflict journalist, Bakatsine, who commenting on the protest, expressed concerns over the security challenges in the region.

This dire situation underscores the urgent necessity for collaboration between government authorities, security agencies, and local communities to address the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Efforts to reach Mansir Hassan, the Kaduna State police spokesperson, for comments were unsuccessful as calls and text messages went unanswered.