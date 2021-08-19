Kaduna Govt. reopens schools for basic certificate examinations

The Kaduna State Government has approved the reopening of schools for Junior Secondary School (JSS) III students seating for their Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

It added that the schools would be reopened after August 18th, and that students seating for the examination must appear for the exercise in other wears and not their approved uniforms.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, who announce the directive in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, explained that the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on Aug. 9, but that the ministry had not received clearance as there was an ongoing security operation across the state.

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has approved the resumption of JSS III students who are scheduled to write the 2021 National Examination Council’s BECE between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6, 2021. Secondary Schools are hereby directed to resume operations, but only for JSS III students, with effect from Aug. 18,” he said.

The state government had on Aug. 9, directed that all primary and secondary schools should remain closed until the security situation in the state improves.

