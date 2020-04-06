Kaduna relaxes lockdown for food stuff markets

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kaduna State Government has announced that plans had been concluded to relax restriction placed on movement in the state for twenty-four hours to enable the citizens stock up food stuff and other essentials.

It explained that the period would afford residents, who may have been out of food items during the last one-week, opportunity to purchase needed food items and other things to ease compliance wit the directive.

The state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said though a dusk to dawn curfew had earlier been imposed in the state as parts of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there is still need for provision to enable residents shop for life essentials like food items.

The Governor, through in a statement on his social media handle on Monday, said the restriction placed on movement will be relaxed from 8am on Tuesday 7, 2020, till midnight of Wednesday 8, 2020.

El-Rufai, however, urged the residents to comply to advise from health experts on social distancing when they go out on shopping spree during the said hours, adding that the state will not relent in ensuring safety of its citizens.