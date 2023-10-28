Report on Interest
Kaduna refinery is set to begin operations by Dec. 2024 — FG

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has disclosed that the Kaduna Refinery will start operations by before December 31st, 2024, in order to reduce the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products across the country.

Lokpobiri stated that before this time, the ongoing quick-fix works would have been completed and commence refining operations for the country.

The minister gave the assurance during an inspection tour of Kaduna Refinery while assessing the progress of work on the ongoing quick-fix project of the refinery.

He disclosed this on Saturday in a statement released on the firm’s social media handle of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)..

Lokpobiri stressed that the refinery will be restreamed by the end of 2024, considering the ‘significant level of progress’ he has witnessed on the tour.

“The Minister, who observed that he would continue to hold key players involved in the rehabilitation process of the nation’s refineries accountable, also pledged Federal Government support in ensuring the timely delivery of the project.

“According to the Minister, there is an urgent need to get the refinery back on stream for the nation’s economic prosperity and energy security, which are both paths to sustainable development.”

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, reassured the Minister that the fuel plant at the refinery will be delivered by the end of 2024.

He stated that all hands are on deck to bring the refinery back on stream, stressing that the contractor has since mobilized to the site and the needed equipment for the quick-fix activities is already in place.

Kyari said, “We are very confident that we will get the appropriate financing to get to the end of it, and ultimately, we will start to deliver value to Nigerians again. We plan the quick fix for 60,000 barrels per day so that we can start making money from this plant and continue the other part of the refinery to bring it up to its full-fledged capacity.

“This will also tally with the completion of the Build, Operate, and Transfer on the pipeline so as to have a reliable pipeline delivery infrastructure.”

