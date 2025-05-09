Kaduna polytechnic expels 63 students over exam malpractices

As part of efforts to restore academic credibility, Kaduna Polytechnic has expelled 63 students for their involvement in various examination malpractices.

In addition to the expulsions, the institution also suspended 36 other students for committing various academic offences, including securing admission through fraudulent means.

The disciplinary action was communicated to staff and students through a circular signed by the Deputy Registrar of Academic Affairs, Abdullahi Muhammad.

The action followed a review by the institution’s Academic Board, which examined reports from two investigative panels: the Fraudulent Admission and Related Matters Investigation Committee (FARMIC) and the Examination Misconduct Cases and Malpractice Committee (EMCMC).

Based on the panel’s findings, disciplinary measures were approved against the implicated students, with all sanctions taking immediate effect.

FARMIC uncovered that five students, including Essien Margret and Maryam Nasir, had illegally gained admission into the institution — a discovery that led to the withdrawal of their studentship.

Similarly, EMCMC indicted over 70 students across departments such as Mass Communication, Building Technology, Civil Engineering, Public Administration, and Architecture for involvement in examination misconduct.

Among those expelled are Lawrence Samuel Anto (Building Technology), Fauziya Abdulrahman Buba (Mass Communication), and Ibrahim Muhammed Nazeer (Civil Engineering). Others, such as Joseline Beauty and Muazu Umar, received varying suspension periods depending on the severity of their offences.

However, not all students under investigation were found guilty as three students, including Abubakar Ibrahim from the Computer Science Department, were cleared after investigations revealed no wrongdoing.

Reaffirming its stance, the polytechnic emphasized its commitment to upholding academic standards and integrity, vowing to continue enforcing strict disciplinary measures against academic infractions.