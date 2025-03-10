Kaduna police rescues two residents from kidnappers

Two victims of kidnapping have regained their freedom after operatives of the Kaduna Police Command burst into their abductors’ hideout during a rapid operation in the Nariya area of the state.

The rescued victims, 14-year-old Idris Ahmed and 21-year-old Isah Ahmed, were freed at approximately 1:25 AM following intense pressure against the kidnappers.

As a result, the kidnappers were forced to abandon their hostages and flee, enabling the security operatives to rescue the victims unharmed.

The rescue mission, which took place in the early hours of Monday, was disclosed by security analyst Zagazola Makama through a post on his social media handle.

A police official confirmed the incident, stating that security personnel swiftly secured the area and launched efforts to track down the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, authorities have assured residents that measures are being intensified to apprehend the culprits and prevent further criminal activities in the region.