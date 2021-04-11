Kaduna Police rescues 15 kidnapped victims, recover 32 cows

No fewer than fifteen kidnapped victims have been rescued in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State by Operatives of the state’s Police Command.

The victims who were traveling along the Buruku- Birnin Gwari road, around Ungwan Yako forest were intercepted by the bandits in an attempt to kidnap them before the arrival of the police.

Confirming the development through a statement on Sunday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said that the bandits in large numbers were armed with dangerous weapons and blocked two vehicles with 15 occupants.

He listed the rescued victims to include Salaha Abdulsalam, Muhammad Yusuf, Fatima Saidu

Aisha Abdullahi, Firdausi Rabiu, Sakina Yakubu

Basiru Murtala, Nasiru Umar, Nafiu Umar, Al-amin Yakubu, Ibrahim Rabiu, Nusaiba Rabiu, Shafiu Yakubu, Rufai Samaila (driver), Bala Shehu (driver).

According to him, the drivers, Rufai Samaila and Bala Shehu sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment

“The swift response by the Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command forced the bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims,”

Also, the police spokesperson said the command’s personnel also recovered 32 rustled cows from bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area in another operation.

According to him, the bandits were intercepted around Dutsin Gaya Village of Kajuru LGA as they were moving large herds of cattle.

He disclosed that they were engaged in a fierce gun battle by troops, which forced them to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the Operatives recovered the rustled cows.