Kaduna police arrests PDP chieftain possessing N25M cash during bye-election

The Kaduna police has arrested a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Patangi, for possessing over N25 million cash allegedly intended to influence voters during a bye-election.

Patangi was said to have been admitted that the cash was meant for bribing eligible voters and appealed for leniency during questioning.

After his arrest, the law enforcement agency assured voters of their commitment to a free and fair electoral process while warning other mischievous elements to steer clear.

The spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the arrest, said: “The individual confirmed the money’s purpose was to sway voters, which is a serious violation of the law”.

The arrest occurred on Saturday morning at a hotel on Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis with the operation being a joint effort by the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies.

Kaduna Police Commissioner, CP Rabiu Muhammad, praised the coordinated action, emphasising that attempts to undermine the electoral process would not be tolerated.

“Security has been strengthened in all sensitive areas to ensure the elections are conducted freely and fairly,” he said.

Authorities also urged residents to participate in the bye-election with confidence, assuring that the safety of lives, property, and the integrity of the voting process would be fully protected before, during, and after the polls.