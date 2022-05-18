Kaduna police arrests arms dealer, recovers vehicles, others

The Kaduna police command has confirmed the arrest of an arms dealer in Madachi axis of Zaria town and recovered one AK47 rifle, 600 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, and two Volkswagen vehicles from the suspect.

The suspect was said to have been arrested during an attempt to attack residents of the community before the law enforcement personnel stormed the scene and the foiled attack.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman of the command, Muhammad Jalige, stated that the arrest was made on Tuesday at Damari village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that residents who saw the suspicious movement of the suspect alerted the police and that upon sighting police operatives, the suspect attempted to escape but was apprehended.

Jalige said that a search carried out on of the Volkswagen vehicles with which the suspect was operating led to the recovery of the rifles.

He said: “Upon further interrogation, the suspect led detectives to another location where an additional Volkswagen car with Registration Number AX 973 LGA was recovered.

“In it, operatives found the live ammunition carefully concealed inside the fuel tank to evade security operatives,’’

The spokesman assured that the police would not relent in efforts towards ensuring that crime was reduced to the barest minimum across the state.

Jalige urged residents and the general public for more support in the area of information sharing, particularly on bandits’ informants.

He further stressed that if the informants are dislodged, the bandits will be suffocated and will not have space to operate their activities in the state.

