Kaduna police arrests 27 hoodlums after raiding black spots

As part of ongoing efforts to restore order across Kaduna, operatives of the state’s Police Command have apprehended 27 suspected hoodlums following a series of coordinated raids in crime-prone areas.

The operation specifically targeted neighborhoods known for harboring criminal elements and illicit activity in various parts of the state.

Kaduna State Police Command Spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, disclosed in a statement issued on Monday that the crackdown followed a directive from the Commissioner of Police to combat insecurity across the state.

“The action was in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police to identify, flush out, and dismantle criminal elements threatening the peace in some designated areas,” Hassan stated.

According to him, the joint operation commenced at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, covering Kawo and its surrounding areas.

Hassan further disclosed that a variety of dangerous weapons and illegal substances were recovered from the suspect during the tactical sweep.

“This operation led to the arrest of 27 suspects, and a significant cache of dangerous weapons was recovered from them,” Hassan said.

Items seized during the raids included knives, axes, cutlasses, and large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, along with other hard drugs.

Commending the officers for their diligence, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents.

Muhammad stressed that the police would not relent in their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and enforce the rule of law throughout Kaduna State.