Kaduna police arrest five men over rail track vandalism

No fewer than five men have been arrested and detained by the Kaduna State Police Command over rail track vandalism in Dalle Village, Jema’a local government area of the state.

Aside from the suspects arrest, two trucks loaded with locomotive railway sleepers were also recovered by the operatives.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s police public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the command on May 13 acted on the basis of reliable information and arrested the five suspected railroad vandals.

Jalige, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said the suspects were currently under questioning as efforts were being made to apprehend all others involved in the destruction of critical national infrastructure.

The PPRO also made clarification on a video and pictures of a vandalized railway line circulating on social media platforms which was attributed to the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

“The Command wishes to clarify and allay the fear of all train users that said videos and images have nothing to do with the Abuja – Kaduna railway line, as the rail services are ongoing without any hindrance,” he said.

“However, information available to the Command has it that the video and the pictures in circulation emanated from Enugu State where NSCDC Operatives of Enugu Command apprehended and equally paraded some rail track vandals. Hence, it shouldn’t be attributed to Kaduna – Abuja Rail track,” the statement read.

Jalige advised residents of the state and the general public to disregard the video in circulation linking the vandalism to the Kaduna rail track.

