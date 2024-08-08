Kaduna, Plateau Govts relax curfew across troubled zones

Following the return of calmness across Kaduna and Plateau States, the Governments have relaxed the curfew imposed on troubled zones, allowing residents to leave home and engage in businesses within the stipulated hours.

Both governments relaxed the curfew on Thursday after residents’ strict adherence to the directives earlier released by Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and his Kaduna counterpart, Uba Sani.

In the statements released separately, neither government indicated when the curfew would lifted across the state.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs for the Plateau state government, Gyang Bere, in the statement released, disclosed that the curfew imposed on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis was relaxed for residents to move freely for their lawful activities from 12 noon to 6 pm daily until further notice.

Bere noted that the approval was granted by the governor after reviewing the security situation of the affected areas with security agencies.

According to him, Mutfwang commended the public for their peaceful conduct during the curfew, and appealed for continued cooperation with security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the state.

In Kaduna, the government relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan cities from 8am to 6pm daily effective.

The decision to relax the 24-hour curfew, according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, was taken by the state Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani.

After a thorough review of the security situation in Kaduna and Zaria towns as well as the environs, he explained that the council unanimously agreed to relax the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Monday 4th August 2024.

By this review, the curfew will now be in effect from 6 pm to 8 am daily, implying that citizens may move freely and carry out their legitimate activities between 8 am and 6 pm, and will revert to the curfew from 6 pm to 8 am.

The statement said that the Kaduna State Security Council reiterates its total commitment to the peace and security of the State, and will continue to take all steps deemed necessary for their preservation.

Furthermore, the security forces will continue to vigorously enforce the curfew from 6pm to 8am, and, will be decisive in confronting actions that may lead to a breakdown of law and order during periods of movement, as well as, restriction.