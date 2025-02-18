Kaduna petroleum college to begins operations July

The College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna State has been scheduled to commence full academic operations in July 2025, to assist Nigerians product experts that could assist the country address oil sector challenges.

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmed Galadima, revealed this to journalists in Kaduna.

Ahmed shared the update during a facility tour with student union leaders, led by Sunday Asefon, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement.

The PTDF first announced plans for the college in 2019, aiming to establish a premier institution for training and research in oil, gas, and energy.

The college is set to launch with the 2024/2025 academic session, though progress was delayed due to funding issues and finalizing agreements with partner institutions.

To localize petroleum industry training, PTDF has partnered with three UK universities, signing an MoU last year.

The initiative aims to reduce costs, save foreign exchange, and expand access to specialized training.

Master’s programs will span two years, while PhD students will spend a year abroad for globally recognized certification.

Additionally, PTDF is collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to ensure that all oil and gas personnel training is handled by the college.

Beyond training, PTDF has upgraded 26 university departments nationwide, enhancing infrastructure, laboratories, and classrooms.

Institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Port Harcourt are among the beneficiaries, with ongoing upgrades in six universities across different geopolitical zones.

Aminu emphasized that these efforts aim to equip Nigerians with globally competitive skills while strengthening local capacity in the energy sector.