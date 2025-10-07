Kaduna PDP suspends secretary over anti-party activities

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken the rare step of suspending its state Secretary, citing allegations of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that reportedly undermine the party’s internal cohesion.

Kaduna PDP described the move as a necessary measure to uphold discipline and accountability within its ranks and to serve as a warning to other members.

The state Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, confirmed the suspension in an official statement on Tuesday, emphasising that the action aligns with the party’s constitutional provisions designed to maintain order and proper conduct.

“This decision is not punitive in isolation; it is a step toward reinforcing the principles that guide our party’s operations,” she said.

According to Dogo, the suspension was decided on Monday, October 6, 2025, during a State Working Committee (SWC) meeting held at the PDP secretariat in Kaduna.

“The suspension takes immediate effect and will last for one month, pending further investigations and the SWC’s final determinations.

“During this period, Hon. Sa’idu Adamu is barred from participating in any party activity at all levels,” she added.

Dogo reassured members and the public of the party’s commitment to fairness, justice, and strengthening internal structures.

“Our ongoing efforts are aimed at ensuring accountability and proper conduct across all ranks under the leadership of State Chairman, Edward Masha,” she noted.

The Guild reports that the PDP’s decision mirrors similar disciplinary actions elsewhere, such as in Anambra State, where a lawmaker was suspended for posting content considered damaging to the party.