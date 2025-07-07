Kaduna PDP denies members’ mass defection to ADC

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed widespread rumours alleging a mass defection of its members to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party recently adopted by a coalition of opposition figures seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

The party maintained that its members remain steadfast and loyal, insisting there is no division within its ranks.

In a communiqué signed by the state party chairman, Edward Masha, the PDP categorically disassociated itself from reports linking its members to defection or internal disloyalty.

Masha emphasized that the Kaduna PDP remains focused on reclaiming political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and stands united behind its leadership.

Responding to the reports circulating across political circles and in the media, the PDP described such claims as “baseless” and aimed at creating confusion.

“As a party in Kaduna State, we are united, we are focused, and we have resolved to work harmoniously for the success of PDP candidates in the three constituencies where bye-elections are imminent, as well as in all future contests,” the party stated in the communiqué issued after an expanded caucus meeting.

The meeting, held at the ASAA Pyramid Hotel in Kaduna, brought together prominent party stakeholders from across the state, including current and former lawmakers, local government chairmen, youth and women leaders, and delegates from all three senatorial zones.

Attendees reaffirmed their full support for the PDP’s national leadership, the Board of Trustees, and the PDP Governors’ Forum, asserting that the party remains the most credible alternative to what they described as the APC’s failed leadership in Kaduna and across Nigeria.

They also welcomed the prospect of future strategic alliances and collaborations that could emerge following the proposed national convention, viewing such moves as vital to the PDP’s resurgence at both federal and state levels.

Party insiders who spoke to The Guild revealed that the meeting also focused on strengthening grassroots mobilisation and building a more formidable opposition to confront the APC’s “woeful governance record” in Kaduna State.