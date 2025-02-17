Kaduna PDP chieftains’ standpoint for joining APC ship

The preparation for the 2027 general election may have started earlier than expected in Kaduna State after it witnessed a significant political shift, as top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have made the decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to strengthen the ruling party’s chances of remaining in office against their former party in the state.

This shift, apparently not expected considering that those who left the PDP had previously been criticizing the APC’s policies and programs describing it as anti-masses ideology, marks a new phase in the state’s evolving political landscape as the date for the next election draws near.

For years, Kaduna’s political scene has been largely dominated by a rivalry between the PDP and APC, with both parties jostling for control of key offices in the state.

However, a series of defections from the PDP to APC has raised questions about the future direction of the state’s politics considering that the opposition had often been the voice checkmating the ruling party.

The question that had trailed the gale of defection was whether would the state not become a one-party state after the oppositions have been crippled and become toothless in the political arena. Others have also raised concerns over the motive behind these prominent PDP members leaving the opposition for the APC despite the policies and programs the country under President Bola Tinubu introduced and how insurgency has ceased to leave the country and others.

However, sources have attributed the major reason for the sudden mass defection to the growing popularity of the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani’s leadership style in the state.

Unlike his predecessor, the Sani administration has seen efforts to address infrastructure deficits, improve security, and revitalize the state’s economy.

These initiatives have garnered praise from many quarters, even from those previously aligned with the opposition.

Governor Sani’s political pragmatism has also played a significant role in attracting former PDP members.

His ability to unite different factions within the APC and present a solid front is seen as a valuable asset as the state looks toward the 2027 elections.

Many former PDP members view his leadership as the way forward for the state, believing that the APC under his guidance offers a better platform for their political ambitions.

While ideological differences between the PDP and APC undoubtedly play a part in the defections, personal political ambitions also have a significant influence.

Many top PDP players who have made the switch were alleged to be looking towards securing their positions for the upcoming elections in the state.

By aligning with the APC, they gain access to a party that has been dominant in the state and can offer the support needed to secure re-election or pursue higher political offices.

In addition, some of these figures have expressed dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the PDP, citing a lack of support, internal division, and what they see as a lack of direction.

These defections reflect not only a shift in loyalty but also a desire for greater influence and a stable political future, which they believe can be achieved under the APC’s umbrella.

Kaduna’s political exodus is more than just a story of party switches; it is an indication of the shifting allegiances that are likely to define the run-up to the 2027 elections.

With key PDP figures making the move to APC, the state’s political alignment could shift in the coming years.

The defections suggest that the APC is strengthening its base in the state, making it a formidable force as the 2027 election approaches.

For the PDP, this exodus poses a serious challenge. The party risks losing its hold on significant political structures in the state if it cannot retain or attract new members to replace those who have left.

For the APC, these defections could be the stepping stone needed to solidify its control over the state, making it an even stronger contender in the upcoming election cycle.

As 2027 draws nearer, Kaduna’s political landscape is rapidly changing. The defections of key PDP players to the APC are not just a sign of immediate political realignment, but a precursor to the fierce electoral battles expected in the coming years.

How these new alliances play out, both within the state and nationally, will be crucial in determining who controls the future of Kaduna.

What is certain, however, is that the state’s political stage is becoming more competitive, and the actions of both the APC and PDP in the months ahead will shape the narrative leading