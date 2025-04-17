Kaduna NSCDC nabs three vandals, recovers railway sleepers, others

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have apprehended three individuals for allegedly vandalizing public infrastructure and engaging in criminal activities in the state.

The suspects were arrested by the command’s taskforce after being caught in possession of 61 railway sleepers hidden beneath 27 bags of sawdust, which they intended to transport in a J5 Bus with number plate FTA 880 XA.

As gathered, the NSCDC operatives, during a stop and check operation along the Yakowa way axis of the state, encountered the trio, who attempted to flee from the enforcement agency to avoid being caught.

According to the Anti-Vandal Unit, Assistant Commandant Nasir Bello, during a press briefing at the NSCDC headquarters on Thursday, the vehicle conveying the suspects was heading toward Katsina State, when it was stopped by the enforcement team.

Nasir also narrated how the NSCDC operatives foiled the illegal activity and ransacked the vehicle, where they discovered the stolen railway sleepers hidden under the bags of sawdust.

In a seperate operation, the assistant commandant also revealed the agency in collaboration with Sector 4 of Fansan Yamma, arrested a 25-year-old Umar Ibrahim on April 11, in Katari Town, Kachia Local Government Area.

According to him, Ibrahim was caught transporting vandalized electrical materials, including 150 kilograms of aluminium high-tension cable and 200 kilograms of iron rod scrap meters.

Nasir, meanwhile, stated that all suspects are currently in custody as the enforcement agency continues its investigations into the incident, with plans for prosecution.

He also reiterated NDCDC’s commitment to maintaining order and safety in the state.