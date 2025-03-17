Kaduna monarch dies in kidnappers’ den weeks after abduction

A Kaduna Monarch and the village head of Dagachi Hamlet, Yuda Garba, has been reported dead, barely six days after his abduction by gunmen.

As gathered, the monarch died after his kidnappers tortured and dehumanized him while in the abductor’s den.

According to a source on Monday, the lifeless body of Garba was discovered in a bush near Takula, Kagarko Local Government Area of the State.

The source added that this discovery came after residents stumbled upon a corpse in the Nomadic Forest near Kuyeri, a border area between Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Security forces, accompanied by other community members, quickly responded to the alert after being notified by residents who found the body”

“Upon arrival, family members confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing village leader” he said.

Meanwhile, security operatives have ramped up efforts to locate and rescue other individuals taken during the attack on March 11.

Authorities, however, assured the public that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime.