Kaduna metropolis turns ghost town after Sani imposed curfew

Typically business and vibrant areas across Kaduna were like ghost towns on Tuesday after the State Governor, Uba Sani, imposed an indefinite curfew to stop further spread of violent hunger protest in the state.

Following the curfew, the streets were deserted while the security agencies took over the roads, patrolling continuously to ensure total compliance with the governor’s directive.

Barely 24 hours after the curfew was imposed, security operatives were seen on foot and an armoured tank enforcing the order in the state.

The curfew was imposed after an emergency security council meeting presided by the governor to review the security situation in the state.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the reason for the curfew is that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting shops, and destruction of private and public property in the state.

The statement warned citizens to remain indoors while security forces continued to work to maintain safety and order.