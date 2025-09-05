Kaduna lawmakers suspend two council aides over defamation

In a dramatic turn of events that has deepened political tensions, lawmakers have suspended two senior council members over allegations of defaming the local government chairman, a move they say was necessary to protect the council’s integrity.

The affected public officeholders were Zubairu Mikail, Supervisory Councillor for Health, and Rabiu Musa, Special Adviser on Special Duties.

The suspension, which has sparked mixed reactions among political officials in the state, is seen as a strong warning against conduct deemed unbecoming of public officials and capable of undermining trust in the leadership of the council.

The decision was reached during a plenary session of the Chikun Legislative Council in Kaduna State, with eight lawmakers voting to sanction the affected members.

In a statement issued after the sitting on Friday, the council explained that the action was taken following allegations that both officials had made defamatory remarks against the Executive Chairman of the Chikun local government, Salasi Musa.

“Their suspension follows allegations of defamation of character against the Executive Chairman, a violation considered contrary to the Code of Conduct and Ethics expected of public officers,” the council said.

It further noted that the alleged remarks were not only damaging to the personal reputation of the chairman but also “capable of undermining the dignity of the office and the integrity of the council.”

Under the terms of the suspension, both officials are barred from performing official duties or presenting themselves in any government capacity.

They are also to appear before a designated committee for investigation and to provide explanations regarding the allegations.

“The suspension will remain in force until further notice,” the council added. “Any updates or decisions concerning this matter will be communicated in due course.”