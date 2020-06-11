Kaduna lawmakers in free-for-all after deputy speaker’s impeachment

Activities at the Kaduna State House of Assembly was completely halted on Thursday after members engaged on a free-for-all over the impeachment of deputy speaker, Mukhtar Hazo.

It was learned that the impeachment of Hazo was signed by atleast 24 lawmakers after allegations against the former deputy speaker was raised during plenary.

The 24 lawmakers, who were said not to be pleased with Hoza’s leadership style, perfected plans to impeach him during plenary and when the act was done, it resulted into the free-for-all.

As gathered, some policemen and other security operatives had stormed the Assembly complex over the plot to impeach the speaker who was elected into office on February 25.

Sources said that in a bid to forestall any breakdown of law and order, all entrances to the complex were barricaded by the security operatives.

After the impeachment of Hazo’s during plenary, the lawmakers elected another member representing Kauru Constituency, Isaac Auta, as the new deputy speaker for the house.

Before he was removed from office, there were speculations of an alleged plot by seven members of the House led by the former deputy speaker to impeach the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, over alleged maladministration.

Lawmakers, however, in support of the former deputy speaker exchanged blows with other members in the process of trying to remove the mace of House after the impeachment was made.

In his reaction to the development, Zailani told newsmen that the impeached deputy speaker was the architect of his own misfortune following his activities in the house.

The speaker further alleged that Hazo was conniving with other lawmakers to remove him as the speaker, claiming that the former deputy speaker also committed other infractions that were against the rule of the House.