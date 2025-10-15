Kaduna lawmakers approves bill on establishing religious affairs commission

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed the Commission for Religious Affairs Law, 2025, aimed at promoting peace, unity, and interfaith cooperation across the state.

The bill passed its third reading following a detailed presentation by the Chairman of the House Committee on Interfaith, Nazeer Abubakar. The report was subsequently adopted by the assembly.

Speaking after the bill’s passage, Abubakar, who represents the Kawo Constituency, commended Governor Uba Sani for initiating the proposal and praised Speaker Yusuf Dahiru for his leadership during the legislative process.

“This is not just another bill; it’s a deliberate effort to create a platform where peace can be nurtured through structured dialogue between different faiths,” he said.

He revealed that the executive branch had earlier constituted a panel of religious scholars from both Islam and Christianity to refine the bill before submitting it to the assembly.

“It took about six months of consultations, reviews, and amendments to ensure that every clause reflects fairness and respect for all faiths,” Abubakar explained.

According to him, the new commission will serve as a bridge between the government and religious institutions, helping to coordinate humanitarian initiatives, prevent conflicts, and promote peaceful coexistence.

“This law will unify religious groups under one umbrella while ensuring that no belief system feels marginalised,” he added.

The lawmaker further noted that the commission, the first of its kind in Kaduna, would formalise collaboration between the government and faith-based groups to strengthen peacebuilding efforts and support vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the assembly also passed a separate bill establishing the Kaduna State Agricultural Development Fund, aimed at providing sustainable financing for agricultural growth and related initiatives across the state.