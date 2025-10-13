Kaduna lawmaker quits PDP over party’s new ideology

The lingering crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened, as a prominent member of the House of Representatives, Sadiq Abdullahi, has resigned from the opposition party, citing its new ideology as incompatible with his political values and vision for effective representation.

Abdullahi’s exit comes shortly after the resignation of the party’s former National Secretary, Udeh Okoye, just two years before the 2027 general elections.

Like Udeh-Okoye, the lawmaker, in his resignation letter, described the PDP as a party that has “lost touch with its founding principles,” stating that its recent ideological shift had eroded the trust and unity that once defined it.

“The party’s internal conflicts and its deviation from democratic ideals have made it difficult for me to continue aligning with its current trajectory,” he stated.

Abdullahi, who represents the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State and serves as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), announced his decision in a letter addressed to his ward chairman and shared with journalists.

He explained that the move followed wide consultations with political stakeholders and constituents who, according to him, “believe in leadership that transcends party politics to deliver genuine representation and development.”

“I sincerely appreciate the PDP for the platform it provided me to serve. The experiences and relationships built during my time with the party will always remain valuable,” Abdullahi added.

The Guild reports that the twin resignations reflect broader dissatisfaction among party members over the PDP’s handling of internal democracy and its uncertain direction ahead of the 2027 elections.