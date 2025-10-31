Kaduna lawmaker abandons PDP for APC amid party’s crisis

Amid the court’s denial of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) access to conduct its national convention, the party has suffered a loss after the lawmaker representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Daniel Amos, abandoned the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), over deep-seated leadership crises and internal disunity that have allegedly crippled the party’s effectiveness.

Amos, who described his defection as a difficult decision made after several consultations, stated that the move was necessary because he could no longer remain in a political structure where personal interests and factional disputes consistently override collective progress and service to the people.

The lawmaker, in a formal letter to his ward chairman in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, announced his resignation from the PDP, saying his decision was in response received from key stakeholders across his constituency.

“This decision was not made out of impulse. After years of loyalty to the PDP, I have seen how recurring leadership wrangling and internal divisions have stalled growth and weakened our shared purpose.”

According to him, the PDP once provided a strong platform for leadership and democratic participation, but its persistent internal discord had made it nearly impossible to achieve unity or drive meaningful development for the people.

“Politics should be about service, not survival,” Amos told reporters during a media briefing in Kafanchan.

“Our people deserve results, not endless infighting. The APC provides a stronger and more stable platform to deliver the dividends of democracy to my constituents.”

He explained that his decision to join the APC followed extensive consultations with community leaders, political associates, and supporters who, according to him, overwhelmingly endorsed the move as the best path forward for effective representation.

Amos pledged to work closely with the ruling party to attract federal and state government projects to Southern Kaduna, adding that his focus would remain on economic empowerment and inclusive governance.

“Our mission is to ensure Southern Kaduna is not left behind,” he said. “We are committed to collaborating with all leaders of goodwill to foster unity and development in our region.”

The lawmaker also expressed appreciation to PDP members for their past support, noting that his departure was driven purely by the desire for progress rather than personal grievances.

Meanwhile, sources within the region revealed that several PDP members from Southern Kaduna have already followed Amos’ footsteps by declaring their defection to the APC, a move believed could further boost the ruling party’s influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.