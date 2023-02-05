Kaduna, Kano Sokoto top 2023 Hajj allocation slots

Report on Interest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
Ahead of the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria( NAHCON) has allocated slots for the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja with Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto states receiving the highest share from the 95,000 allocated to the country by Saudi Arabian government.
In the allocation chart sighted by The Guild, these three states received over 5,000 allocation each from the Hajj commission as intending pilgrims intensified preparation for payment of their fee expected to gulp over N2 million.
Abia 53, Adamawa.  2669, Anambra  39, Bauchi 3, 132, Bayelsa 35, Benue 236, Borno 2,735, Cross Rivers 66, Delta 74, Nassarawa 1,567, Niger  5,165
 
Others were: Ogun  1,139, Ondo 436, Osun 1,054, Oyo 1,441, Yobe  1,968, Ebonyi 117, Edo 274, Ekiti 197, Enugu  40, FCT. Abuja  3,520, Gombe 2,301, Imo 30, Jigawa 1,525, Kaduna 5,982, Kano  5,902, Katsina 4,913, Kebbi  4871, Kwara 3,219

 

Also, Lagos 3,576, Plateau  1,984, Rivers  50, Sokoto 5,504, Taraba  1,590, Zamfara 3,083 and Armed Forces 548
Meanwhile, the Commission has announced that it has withheld the allocation to Kogi state while allocation of Akwa Ibom state was suspended due to non renewal of its operating licence.
The allocation to states was announced on Saturday by the hajj commission through a statement made available to newsmen in the country.
 
According to the statement, all the the states are expected to remit payment of 50% of the 2022 seat allocation to Commission before the 10th of February deadline. The inability of any state to comply with the deadline date will lead to reduction in allocation to such state.
