Kaduna Govt. to begin clampdown on illegal motor parks

As part of efforts to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, the Kaduna State Government has disclosed that it has concluded plans to shut down illegal motor parks across the state and that revenue collections would henceforth be centralized.

It explained that the move had become imperative as the illegal parks were being operated by faceless persons who are diverting revenues that should get to the government purse by their operations.

The Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Dr. Zaid Abubakar, said that the proliferation of illegal motor parks across the state had been a thing of concern to the government and everything would be done to end the cycle of such operations.

Briefing newsmen on government plans in Kaduna on Saturday, Abubakar noted that the responsible agencies in charge of parks and transportation would begin clampdown of parks by next week.

“All illegal motor parks are going to be closed by the responsible agencies by next week, and revenues from the parks will increase because there will be centralization of collection.

“At the moment; we are not getting the revenues we are supposed to get from the parks because they are operating illegally. The closure will, therefore, improve our collection efficiency,” he said.

According to him, the revenue agency would fully implement the state tax law to ensure that all businesses operating in the state pay the needed taxes to the state government.

Abubakar advised taxpayers on voluntary compliance to their tax obligation to enable the government improve on security, provision of basic social services as well as execute viable development projects to improve the wellbeing of the people.

“KADIRS will enforce compliance with the provisions of the law and strengthen revenue collection mechanisms in the state,” he said.